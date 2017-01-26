Ragsdale and Martin Optical donates to Sight.org to provide glasses for people in Africa
Sight.org founder Lewis Swann, left, is pictured here with Mike Martin, of Ragsdale and Martin Optical. Ragsdale and Martin Optical in Tyler donated a Briot Patternless Lens Edger to Sight.org for use making eyeglass lenses for patients in Togo, Africa.
