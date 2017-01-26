Ragsdale and Martin Optical donates t...

Ragsdale and Martin Optical donates to Sight.org to provide glasses for people in Africa

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Sight.org founder Lewis Swann, left, is pictured here with Mike Martin, of Ragsdale and Martin Optical. Ragsdale and Martin Optical in Tyler donated a Briot Patternless Lens Edger to Sight.org for use making eyeglass lenses for patients in Togo, Africa.

Tyler, TX

