Public to preview Tyler's long-range historic preservation plan
The plan will serve as a framework for identifying historically significant structures and neighborhoods and looking at ways to promote heritage tourism, among other objectives, said Tyler Historic Preservation Officer Amber Rojas. "People don't come to Tyler to look at the mall - they come for the brick streets and the beautiful historic buildings," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Debam1356
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC