Political Happenings: Grassroots to host Tesla employee to discuss...

Smith County Republican Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Traditions Restaurant, 6205 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The speaker will be Peggy Venable from the Education Freedom project at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, addressing the topics of education reform and school choice.
