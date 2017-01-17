Piada Italian Street Food, opens in The Village at Cumberland Park
Sam Ransom seasons the piada dough during the soft opening of Piada Italian Street Food Tuesday Jan. 18, 2017 at the Village at Cumberland Park shopping center in Tyler. Piadas are a baked Italian thin crust dough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC