Piada Italian Street Food, opens in T...

Piada Italian Street Food, opens in The Village at Cumberland Park

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Sam Ransom seasons the piada dough during the soft opening of Piada Italian Street Food Tuesday Jan. 18, 2017 at the Village at Cumberland Park shopping center in Tyler. Piadas are a baked Italian thin crust dough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Part McShartz 1,052
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jan 14 Frustrated 265
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan 6 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Drive in theater Jan 4 leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec '16 Ssh 37
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,102,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC