Original Kiss guitarist Frehley booked for Tyler show Jan. 21
Ace Frehley, a founding member and former longtime guitarist of Kiss, is set to perform Jan. 21 at Clicks Live in Tyler. Courtesy Ace Frehley, a founding member and longtime guitarist for the rock band Kiss, is booked for a show in Tyler.
