One person dead after hit and run inc...

One person dead after hit and run incident on State Highway 155

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to DPS, the incident happened around 8:56 p.m. on State Highway 155, six miles south of Tyler. Preliminary reports said that a pedestrian was trying to cross SH 155 from the west side to east side, not at a crosswalk, and was struck by an unknown southbound vehicle which left the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan 6 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Drive in theater Jan 4 leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,118 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC