Nonprofit that started recovery home for women plans Tyler meet-and-greet for Thursday
Simply Grace, a nonprofit that recently opened a recovery home for women in Tyler, has scheduled a meet-and-greet for 6 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 19. The event will take place at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St. in Tyler, and will give people the opportunity to meet the organization's executive director, staff and some of the board members. Guests will hear about the mission and vision of the organization.
