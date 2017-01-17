New UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell spends first day of class with students and staff
New UT Tyler President Dr. Michael V. Tidwell, meeting and talking to students, faculty and staff on the first day of the Spring semester at UT Tyler. New UT Tyler President Dr. Michael V. Tidwell, meeting and talking to students on the first day of the Spring semester at UT Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC