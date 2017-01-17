New UT Tyler President Michael Tidwel...

New UT Tyler President Michael Tidwell spends first day of class with students and staff

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

New UT Tyler President Dr. Michael V. Tidwell, meeting and talking to students, faculty and staff on the first day of the Spring semester at UT Tyler. New UT Tyler President Dr. Michael V. Tidwell, meeting and talking to students on the first day of the Spring semester at UT Tyler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jan 14 Frustrated 265
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan 6 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Drive in theater Jan 4 leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC