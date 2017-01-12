Mayor Hashmi orders power to cell phone towers on First National Bank to be turned off
It's no secret that David Alarid, owner of the historic First National Bank building located in downtown Paris has been in a holding pattern with renovations for almost a year with the city. The hold up has been getting the power turned off to the large cell towers located on top of the building so that workers are not exposed to a possible health hazard.
