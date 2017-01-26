Man struck, shocked with stun gun dur...

Man struck, shocked with stun gun during robbery in Tyler parking lot

A man was struck and shocked with a stun gun Friday afternoon at a Tyler business. Officers say they responded to a robbery just after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.

