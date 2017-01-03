Macy's closing 68 stores, including T...

Macy's closing 68 stores, including Tyler location

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

Macy's is set to close dozens of stores and cut thousands of positions, including the company's Tyler location. The retailer said in a Wednesday statement the closures will "intensify cost efficiency efforts" and "bolster the company's strategy to further invest in omnichannel capabilities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drive in theater 5 hr leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15) Nov '16 Amymo 9
Joe Gorman (Aug '12) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 3
News REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously... Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 4
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC