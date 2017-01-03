Locals worried speed may contribute t...

Locals worried speed may contribute to 'hit and runs' on Highway 155

Yesterday

Some people who work near the scene of a recent hit and run are wanting drivers to slow down to prevent more people from getting hurt or killed. On Saturday night, officials say Jesse Copeland was crossing state Highway 155, south of Tyler, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

