Korie and Sadie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame to speak in Tyler

11 hrs ago

The mother and daughter are scheduled to speak Feb. 25 at a conference for women and girls at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center. The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Topics include: "When You're Feeling More Fearful than Wonderful," "The Best Yes," "Facing our Fears and Tears," "Courageous Relationships for College and Singles," and "Effective Parenting."

