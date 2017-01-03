Korie and Sadie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame to speak in Tyler
The mother and daughter are scheduled to speak Feb. 25 at a conference for women and girls at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center. The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Topics include: "When You're Feeling More Fearful than Wonderful," "The Best Yes," "Facing our Fears and Tears," "Courageous Relationships for College and Singles," and "Effective Parenting."
