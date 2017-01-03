Kayla Gomez-Orozco to be remembered Sunday with tree planting,...
Children including Alyssa Alejando, 4, of Henderson, center, play in a new area of The Children's Park during the Day of Remembrance event Saturday Oct. 24, 2015. The life of Kayla Gomez-Orozco will be commemorated from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday with the planting of a tree and butterfly release at The Children's Park in Tyler.
