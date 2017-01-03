Kayla Gomez-Orozco remembered with tr...

Kayla Gomez-Orozco remembered with tree planting, butterfly release at The Children's Park in Tyler

18 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

While grief persists over the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco, signs of healing appeared very much present as more than 50 people came out to remember her life Sunday with a tree planting and butterfly release at The Children's Park in Tyler. The ceremony began with Children's Park founder Jennifer Carson sharing about the purpose of the park, which is to memorialize children no longer here.

