Kathy Mattea set for concert March 11 at Liberty Hall

12 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kathy Mattea, the Grammy-winning singer, has added Tyler to her "The Acoustic Living Room" national tour. She will perform with Bill Cooley, her longtime guitarist and music arranger, on March 11 at Liberty Hall.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at January 19 at 10:15AM CST

