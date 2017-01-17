Kathy Mattea set for concert March 11 at Liberty Hall
Kathy Mattea, the Grammy-winning singer, has added Tyler to her "The Acoustic Living Room" national tour. She will perform with Bill Cooley, her longtime guitarist and music arranger, on March 11 at Liberty Hall.
