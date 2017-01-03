Investigation begins after East Texas mail theft caught on camera
Postal inspectors are investigating mail theft in an East Texas city after a man caught someone on camera stealing his mail. The theft happened December 31 in the 4700 block of Inverness Drive in Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
