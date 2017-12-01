IN Focus: Economic Outlook Luncheon 01.12.17
Area business leaders heard economist Ray Perryman address the Tyler economy during the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce's 33rd Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jan. 12 at Green Acres Baptist Church's CrossWalk Conference Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC