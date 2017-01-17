Hiring freezes prompt change in planning department

Beginning in January, the department began closing its doors to the public at noon on Fridays and hunkering down in their work until 5 p.m. The change only happens on Fridays, and is solely for the planning department, which looks over zoning change requests, site plans for new developments and plats for subdivisions, among other things. The same staff members make up the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which makes short and long-range transportation plans for the Tyler area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.