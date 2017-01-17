Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams ...

Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams questions police stop in Tyler, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Campbell, retired American football running back Ricky Williams, and Christian Campbell are pictured at Willow Brook Country Club during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Wiliams said on an Austin radio show Wednesday morning that he was stopped and profiled by Tyler police when he was in town for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award banquet last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Jan 14 Frustrated 265
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan 6 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Drive in theater Jan 4 leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec '16 Ssh 37
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at January 18 at 1:51PM CST

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC