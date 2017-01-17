Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams questions police stop in Tyler, Texas
Tyler Campbell, retired American football running back Ricky Williams, and Christian Campbell are pictured at Willow Brook Country Club during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Wiliams said on an Austin radio show Wednesday morning that he was stopped and profiled by Tyler police when he was in town for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award banquet last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC