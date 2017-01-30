Girl in vehicle shot on Tyler highway early Sunday
Tyler police say a girl was injured early Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the car she was riding in. According to investigators, a sedan carrying multiple people was headed west on Highway 31 near Spur 364 when another vehicle approached aggressively from behind.
