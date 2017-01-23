Free assistance for cervical cancer s...

Free assistance for cervical cancer screenings available

Read more: KLTV Tyler

The Northeast Texas Public Health District provides free assistance to women who need to have a regularly scheduled cervical exam at the NET Health Center for Healthy Living is located at the intersection of Frankston Highway and Walton Road in southwest Tyler. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 12,820 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed and about 4,210 women will die from cervical cancer in 2017.

