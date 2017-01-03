Firm disputes contractor's claim that he is owed $2M: Work on the...
A contractor in the U.S. Highway 82 widening project claims to be owed $2 million, but the project ran about a year behind, an official said Monday. John Goodwin, with the Tyler, Texas-based Lockner Engineering firm, told Bowie County commissioners that his firm met Dec. 8 with the contractor of the $27 million project to arrive at a settlement on any remaining payments the contractor is owed.
