Firm disputes contractor's claim that he is owed $2M: Work on the...

A contractor in the U.S. Highway 82 widening project claims to be owed $2 million, but the project ran about a year behind, an official said Monday. John Goodwin, with the Tyler, Texas-based Lockner Engineering firm, told Bowie County commissioners that his firm met Dec. 8 with the contractor of the $27 million project to arrive at a settlement on any remaining payments the contractor is owed.

