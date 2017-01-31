Fire at Grove Restaurant is extinguished
Tyler firefighters were called to a two-alarm structure fire at the Grove Restaurant on Old Jacksonville Highway Tuesday morning. Crews arrived to find a fire coming from a barbecue vent in the complex's smokehouse building.
