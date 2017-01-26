Family: Victim in Tyler gas station robbery dies
Billy Dale Stacks was on critical condition following the Saturday robbery at the Conoco Gas Station in the 3300th block of North Northeast Loop 323. Family members say Stacks had been in critical condition and on life support after the robbery where he was shot multiple times including the head and shoulder.
