Eltife prepares for exit from state s...

Eltife prepares for exit from state senate

13 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

For the first time in twelve years, when the Texas legislature gavels in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kevin Eltife will not be representing senate district one after announcing he would not seek another term. Eltife, who was once councilman and mayor of the City of Tyler, was known as a person who did not always vote the way of his own party.

