Eltife bids farewell to Texas Senate

Yesterday

TYLER - As the 85th Texas Legislature begins Tuesday, District One Senator Kevin Eltife bids farewell to the State Capitol. Eltife sat down with CBS19 for a look back at his time in the Senate and as mayor of Tyler.

