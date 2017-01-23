Eltife Appointed by Governor to UT Sy...

Eltife Appointed by Governor to UT System Board of Regents

12 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the appointment of Kevin Eltife of Tyler as well as Janiece Longoria, Houston and Rad Weaver, San Antonio to The University of Texas System Board of Regents, effective February 1, 2017, for terms set to expire February 1, 2023. Eltife is owner of Eltife Properties, Ltd. He formerly served as senator for Texas Senate District 1, as the Mayor of Tyler, and on the Tyler City Council.

