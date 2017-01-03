East Texas Communities Foundation Ann...

East Texas Communities Foundation Announces Scholarships Available for East Texas Students

East Texas Communities Foundation is currently accepting applications from East Texas students for forty-eight scholarships. Deadline for submission is March 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

