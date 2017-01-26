East Texans compete in 12th Best Choc...

East Texans compete in 12th Best Chocolate Dessert in East Texas Contest

Nineteen entrants showcased their baking talents Saturday at the 12th Annual Best Chocolate Dessert in East Texas contest at The Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. Competitors made desserts from original recipes or added their own touches to recipes found online or in cookbooks.

