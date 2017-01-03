Delek Upbeat on Downstream
Noting a substantial boost from unusually healthy fuel margins in the last half of the year, Delek US Holdings Inc. said that its strong liquidity and the potential for good buys brought about by today's ailing economy is making acquisition an attractive option. But executives on a quarterly investment call yesterday fell short of declaring themselves in a buying mode.
