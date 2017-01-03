Couple arrested after New Year's argu...

Couple arrested after New Year's argument over hat turns violent,...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSOCTV

Police in Tyler, Texas, arrested Darshae Lashaun Calloway, 21, and Daquion Ray Wheeler, 19, on charges of aggravated assault on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. TYLER, Texas - Two people face charges of assault after police in Texas said they attacked each other with knives in a New Year's Day argument over a hat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drive in theater Jan 1 Macattack 1
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15) Nov '16 Amymo 9
Joe Gorman (Aug '12) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 3
News REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously... Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 4
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC