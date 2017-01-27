Continue reading Indictment details murdered Smith County girl's last moments

Continue reading Indictment details m...

Dallas Morning News

Details of the final brutal moments in the life of a missing 10-year-old Tyler girl found dead last fall have been revealed in a newly released indictment. According to the indictment, Kayla Gomez-Orozco was struck with and against a blunt object, asphyxiated and drowned, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported .

