Continue reading Indictment details murdered Smith County girl's last moments
Details of the final brutal moments in the life of a missing 10-year-old Tyler girl found dead last fall have been revealed in a newly released indictment. According to the indictment, Kayla Gomez-Orozco was struck with and against a blunt object, asphyxiated and drowned, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported .
