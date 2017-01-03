Congregation Beth El Sisterhood to put on 39th art auction Jan. 28
This painting by Miro was bought at one of Congregation Beth El's past Sisterhood Art Auctions. The upcoming auction will the 39th year for the auction, which is a fundraiser for Congregation Beth El Sisterhood, a group of women at the Jewish congregation in Tyler.
