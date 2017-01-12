City and county closings for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
City of Tyler and Smith County offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This includes the administrative offices, City Hall, Solid Waste, Tyler Public Library, Tyler Transit, the Municipal Court, Gallery Main Street and holiday curbside recycle collection.
