Cherokee County authorities ask public for help in identify man connected to card abuse
On Friday, December 16, 2016, a suspect entered the Walgreens store located at 110 S SW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas, and made a purchase with a stolen debit card. He first attempted to complete the purchase with a different card, but the transaction would not go through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC