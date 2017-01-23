Bronze statue of boy carrying books has been recovered from a residence
The bronze statue of a young boy carrying books that was stolen from Rose Rudman park in Tyler, has been spotted in the front yard of a residence off of Old Longview Road. A caller stated that it looked like the statue that was stolen from Southside Park back in May, of 2016.
