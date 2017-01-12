Bela Fleck makes his banjo sing in Tyler
His banjo has won him 16 Grammys, and he's performing here with the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Saturday, January 14 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Bela Fleck has been playing a banjo since 1972 and is always pushing the envelope.
