Amber Alert: Mother assaults custodial grandmother, snatches 2-year-old in La Marque
An Amber Alert has been issued for a child from La Marque, Texas. According to police, the child's name is Mark Leeson, age 2. He was last seen with Hailey Richter, 18, his non-custodial biological mother, and Zikeyas McCullum, 21. Mark was last seen wearing a black shirt with a dump truck on it, and blue jeans.
