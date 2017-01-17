Agreement between the city of Tyler and EPA filed in federal court
An agreement intended to help the city of Tyler limit potential discharges of wastewater into the environment was filed Tuesday in federal court. The agreement between Tyler and the Environmental Protection Agency is an 88-page document, known as a consent decree, outlining initiatives the city must complete to upgrade and maintain its wastewater system.
