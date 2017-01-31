AARP Driver Safety Class open to drivers with valid license
There will be an AARP Driver Safety Class at Pollard United Methodist Church 3030 New Copeland Road Tyler on Wednesday February 8 at 12:30pm to 4:30pm. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
