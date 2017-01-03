A look inside Tyler's new animal shelter
Nearly two years ago, the Jacksonville shelter was shut down after the executive director and two other employees were arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Since then, Tyler's animals have been kept in a temporary facility.Wednesday, the City of Tyler animal advisory board went for a walk through of the city's new permanent facility.
