A hallway at the Whole Woman's Health...

A hallway at the Whole Woman's Health clinic in Austin.

14 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Poor Texans left in dark as state electricity aid program ends Low-income Texans are struggling to come to grips with the end of a longstanding program that helped them pay their electricity bills. Lite-Up Texas, which doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance since 1999, ran out of money on Aug. 31. With no Trump-style incentives, Tyler lost its Carrier plant to Mexico When news of President-elect Donald Trump's deal with Carrier's Indiana plant reached Tyler, Texas, it felt personal.

