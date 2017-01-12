45 day extension granted for hotel co...

45 day extension granted for hotel conference center negotiations

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

In just over six weeks, Tyler officials hope to have identified partners interested in helping the city build a hotel conference center. On Wednesday, the Champ Hospitality, the firm looking to find a public sector partner for Tyler's proposed hotel conference center came before the Tyler City Council to request more time to find an equity firm and a debt holder for the project.

