2017 Tyler Rose Festival theme and qu...

2017 Tyler Rose Festival theme and queen announced

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Emily Kaye Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Lenville Evans Jr., was announced Thursday as the 84th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival. The announcment came during the 25th Winter Gala at Willowbrook Country Club, the annual fundraiser for the Tyler Rose Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Bubba Gump 1,002
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) 6 hr enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) 19 hr denis 39
Drive in theater Jan 4 leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Smith County was issued at January 06 at 3:35PM CST

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,209

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC