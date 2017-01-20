2017 Tyler Rose Festival theme and queen announced
Emily Kaye Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Lenville Evans Jr., was announced Thursday as the 84th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival. The announcment came during the 25th Winter Gala at Willowbrook Country Club, the annual fundraiser for the Tyler Rose Museum.
