2017 Azalea Belle application deadline nearing
The application deadline to apply to be an Azalea Belle at the 58th Annual Azalea and Spring Flower Trail events is Jan. 23. The application and can be found online at www.visittyler.com/azaleatrail or at local high school counselor's offices. This year's Azalea and Spring Flower Trail will take place in the Downtown Azalea district March 24 - April 9. Azalea Belles wear antebellum dresses throughout this three-weekend event and are needed to promote Tyler, greet tourists, and pose for photographs.
