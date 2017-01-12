1 detained after disturbance in Tyler
According to Tyler police records, about 8:10 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 100 block of Southpark Drive, off of Paluxy Drive, in Tyler in response to a disturbance. Police say they received reports that a shot was fired and began searching for a suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Wang
|1,021
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Debam1356
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC