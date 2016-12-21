Zoo visitors donate Christmas gifts t...

Zoo visitors donate Christmas gifts to animals

Wednesday Dec 21

The enrichment tree at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is trying to get more people to play a part in the animals lives according to the animal caretakers. Ornaments with pictures of the zoo animals and gift ideas hang on the tree in the zoo's office.

