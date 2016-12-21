Year in Review: City of Tyler paves way for food trucks, Uber but struggles with budget
Mark Priestner, with Planning Concepts, looks over initial planning cnepts created Thursday for the Rose Garden Complex master plan, which includes the Rose Garden, Harvey Hall, the EastTexas State Fairgrounds and various sport fields. Pristner and Richardson-based Halff Associates are working on a long range plan to give the area more identity and use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 22
|Inquisitor
|1
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov 28
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC