Vehicle backs into Tyler transit bus, injures one
A City of Tyler Transit bus was involved in a wreck on Wednesday afternoon. City Spokesperson Jenny Wells said that the crash occurred in the parking lot of Waterton At Shiloh Rehabilitation Center.
